Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Fri, July 3
9 PM to 3 AM
1015 Folsom
Plus a stacked line up with
NYX All Stars Takeover | Klub Room
Baile Funk SF | Lin Lounge
Sunday, July 5
12PM
The Midway SF | Patio | Open Air
Live game on giant LED — Brazilian sportscast
With twenty years of experience in nightlife and entertainment, we know how to make your event one to remember. From hiring artists, event planning, production, and décor, we help you build your event from the ground up. Check out the portfolio below to see some memories from our past Event and Party Planning events.
Our wide range of themes conceptualization and execution ensure you have exactly the event you want. From corporate event functions to special parties, we help you find the event schedule that works for you. Contact us to meet with our planner and talk about your many options.
The press and our clients agree that our events are big hits...probably because we strive for 100% on our clients and its customer satisfaction. From email updates about how the planning is going to managing the day of the event, we will support you the whole way through.
2023 World Cup Viewing Parties
Social Distancing Music, Food & Drinks Pop Up Event
Fisher Block Party After Party
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